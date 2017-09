OKLAHOMA CITY – Our Rise and Shine crew had the amazing opportunity to interview the star of a hit TV show.

The Goldbergs is the newest show to hit the KAUT line-up.

The show is set in the 80s and follows young Adam as he documents his crazy family.

One of the stars of the hit show, Sean Giambrone, who plays Adam Goldberg, was interviewed by our Rise and Shine crew this week.

Starting September 11th, The Goldbergs is on 5 nights a week on KAUT.