Oklahoma's football team doesn't have the superstar duo of Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon like a year ago, but through two games, the Sooners have shown their running game is doing fine.

Four backs have been sharing the load, with Abdul Adams, Rodney Anderson, Trey Sermon, and Marcelias Sutton splitting carries.

After Adams fumbled against Ohio State last Saturday, Anderson and Sermon played most of the rest of the game and did well in their first big game of the season.