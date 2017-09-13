The Great Taste of a Fair: Our judge previews the best of Fair food

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA -- You know you're in for a meal that breaks all the rules when they serve dessert first.

Welcome to the 2017 edition of the Great Taste of a Fair, which is a juried contest between a chosen few of only the finest of fair food vendors.

My highest score after tasting the Sweetest of the Sweet category, Latte Love's Frozen Hot Chocolate, contradictory in all the best ways.

"It is probably the best tasting oxymoron you'll ever have in your life," say its makers.

Moving on to Slices of Savory.

But before that, a review of the judges in this year's taste test; two Thunder Girls, a couple of writers, some TV guys, and two local heroes.

Veteran and Purple Heart recipient Russell Smith and foster dad Tee Davis.

Each had his own personal favorite.

"My favorite thing every year is the turkey leg," says Smith, "and it didn't disappoint."

New Recipes is our third category which includes bacon wrapped potatoes, jalapeno bacon cheese curds, and what's called a Unicorn Crepe.

"With a little raspberry mousse, chocolate sauce, strawberries, whipped cream, rainbow sour candy, cotton candy," says its maker.

The secret ingredient here is Pop Rocks.

"Kind of an interactive thing for you," she continues.

Top picks in the savory category went to the Honey Pepper Bacon Dog from the Urb Express.

In the Newcomer Category, the Unicorn Crepe edged out the Irish Taco.

And there you have it, my sacrifice for the common good, too many calories to count so you can have the kind of information you need to make better fair food choices than me.

For more information on the food you see here or other foods you might encounter at this year's Great State Fair of Oklahoma go to http://www.okstatefair.com or you can access their social media accounts on Facebook at Oklahoma State Fair, on Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat: @okstatefair