“There were a series of errors,” Ambulance service fined $50,000 following boy’s death

LODI, Calif. – An ambulance service is being fined $50,000 following an investigation into a 10-year-old boy’s death.

In April, Manteca District Ambulance Services was hired to provide emergency services for a race at the Lodi Cycle Bowl racetrack.

During the event, a 10-year-old boy was injured and crews called for a medical helicopter to take him to a nearby hospital.

“They were under the mistaken belief that they couldn’t transport the patient from the special event, that they had to stay and cover,” Dan Burch, the Emergency Medical Services Administrator, said.

Investigators say it took about 51 minutes for a helicopter to arrive at the scene, and the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials said the crews on the scene should have just called for an additional ground unit so they could take the boy to the hospital, instead of waiting for a helicopter to arrive.

“We found that there were a series of errors that occurred in that event that contributed, we believe contributed, to the death of the patient,” Burch said.

As a result, the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors fined Manteca District Ambulance Services $50,000 for the company’s ‘mishandling of an emergency.’

Personnel will also undergo additional training.