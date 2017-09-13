Trapped in trash – man found dead in hoarding house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STANTON HEIGHTS, Pennsylvania - When first responders removed the door to a home where they had been called - they were greeted with a floor-to-ceiling barrier of trash.

"Literally when they tore the door down, it was a solid wall of Giant Eagle garbage bags - solid wall. Unbelievable," an unidentified neighbor told WPXI.

The Pennsylvania home was so full of garbage that one wonders how anyone could live in such deep piles of waste.

Officials say an elderly mother and her 46-year-old son, Larry Killian, Jr., lived there together, and that she was the one who called 911 when she found her son unresponsive.

Once a HAZMAT team was called to the scene and cleared a path, paramedics were able to enter, finding Killian deceased and lying face down near a window.

The mother and son were warned of numerous city code violations in recent months, such as tall weeds, broken windows and doors, and garbage accumulation.

"This is a real tragedy." Neighbors say they contacted many organizations to help the family with their hoarding situation.

"Two human beings are living in this kind of a disaster, how could we just sit here and watch them exist like that? And we feel helpless," one neighbor said.

Crews used heavy machinery to transfer load after load of trash into dumpsters, as inspectors examined the integrity of the home's structure.

Complete cleanup could take weeks or even months.

The family's property was to be reinspected in October. The house has since been boarded up and condemned.

The cause of Killian's death has not yet been released.