Two arrested for murder each blame each other for killing Norman woman

NORMAN, Okla. - The investigation into a Norman woman found killed in her home with her five-year-old son left to find help on his own is now a he-said she-said.

Tiffany Godwin was found shot three times in her home.

The 33-year-old taken too soon is remembered fondly by some of those who knew her best.

"She was rough and tumble," said friend Rebecca Hampton. "She was a mom of four boys!"

Friend Ali Jones said she was a fierce mother and a devoted friend.

"She was really goofy, real bubbly, real sarcastic," Jones said.

"If you met her one time, you weren't going to forget her," Hampton said.

Now Godwin's boyfriend, Charles "Kurt" Hornback, and his alleged accomplice, Ashlee Vasquez are in jail, charged with murder. According to court documents, each blames the murder on the other.

The affidavit states that Godwin's child awoke to find his mother deceased. He went looking for help, telling bystander his mother was dead inside.

When police came to investigate, they found Godwin had been shot in the temple, the upper leg, and her foot.

That's what set a manhunt in motion for Hornback and Vasquez.

The two were tracked to Wagoner County where police discovered they switched vehicles, then rented a motel room in Catoosa before returning back south.

But before the two were caught, they turned themselves separately.

First was Vasquez.

"She said that she observed hearing the gunshots, then Hornback contacted her in the bedroom," said Sarah Jensen with Norman Police, "then they fled together."

Hornback turned himself in two days later admitting to the opposite.

Hornback said he was in another room and heard the gunshots while Vasquez was with Godwin.

"Then Vasquez came in and threatened him and that's what caused him to leave the residence with her," Jensen said.

Now Hornback is charged with first degree murder, and Vasquez is charged as an accessory after the fact.

Hornback is also charged with child neglect.

"He was a fixture within the home, he provided care for that child, and so by leaving the child in that instance, bringing harm to that house, that would put him in neglect," Jensen said.