UCO ‘Dreamer’ speaks out about President Trump’s DACA decision

EDMOND, Okla. - A UCO 'Dreamer' is speaking out about his experience with DACA following President Trump's decision to end the program.

Victor Vargas came to the U.S. from Mexico illegally when he was 3 years old.

His family was in Texas for a few years before moving to Oklahoma City, where Vargas spent most of his childhood.

He is a senior at UCO and on track to graduate in May.

He told News 4 he qualified for DACA when he was a junior in high school, just in time to get his driver's license.

Vargas said he hopes to build a career in the U.S.

He said, right now, all he can do is hope Congress acts following Trump's announcement to end the program.