UCO ‘Dreamer’ speaks out about President Trump’s DACA decision

EDMOND, Okla. - A UCO 'Dreamer' is speaking out about his experience with DACA following President Trump's decision to end the program.
Victor Vargas came to the U.S. from Mexico illegally when he was 3 years old.
His family was in Texas for a few years before moving to Oklahoma City, where Vargas spent most of his childhood.
He is a senior at UCO and on track to graduate in May.
He told News 4 he qualified for DACA when he was a junior in high school, just in time to get his driver's license.
Vargas said he hopes to build a career in the U.S.
He said, right now, all he can do is hope Congress acts following Trump's announcement to end the program.
