Video of local pom squad’s routine is going viral

MOORE, Okla. – Video of a local pom squad’s routine is going viral.

Westmoore High School’s pom squad has 12 National Champion titles.

This past January, they won their third consecutive national title.

As they gear up for more competitions, the pom squad has once again captured the attention of people across the country.

On September 1st, Coach Emily Shock uploaded video from Westmoore Pom’s 2017 Moore War routine.

Since then, the video has received nearly 1.5 million views on Facebook.

We wish coaches Emily Shock and Natalie Zielny and the rest of the Westmoore Pom team the best of luck on their upcoming competitions.