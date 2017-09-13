Warming trend begins Wednesday

Photo Gallery
*** AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED TODAY FOR METRO AREAS. ***
A warming trend begins today as a south wind returns.
Highs will climb to the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.
A few showers are possible in northwestern Oklahoma tomorrow night/Friday morning.
Winds will pick up Friday afternoon at 25-40 mph with temperatures skyrocketing to the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.
A weak cold front will try to sweep across the state Sunday, sparking isolated showers and thunderstorms.
Long-range models suggest a better chance for storms next Wednesday through Friday.