Warming trend begins Wednesday

*** AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED TODAY FOR METRO AREAS. ***

A warming trend begins today as a south wind returns.

Highs will climb to the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

A few showers are possible in northwestern Oklahoma tomorrow night/Friday morning.

Winds will pick up Friday afternoon at 25-40 mph with temperatures skyrocketing to the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies.

A weak cold front will try to sweep across the state Sunday, sparking isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Long-range models suggest a better chance for storms next Wednesday through Friday.