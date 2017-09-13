“You want them to get the best,” Some concerned about new Colbert police chief’s past

COLBERT, Okla. – An Oklahoma community is welcoming a new interim police chief to town, but some are concerned about his past.

Earlier this month, Bart Alsbrook, who was serving as the interim chief of police for the Colbert Police Department, resigned.

The announcement came after Alsbrook’s name was found to be registered to two neo-Nazi websites, ISD Records and NS88. The sites sold various types of Nazi, neo-Nazi and white supremacist materials. Two foreign documentaries also appeared to feature Alsbrook as a United States member of “Blood & Honour.”

Now, the Colbert Police Department has hired David Petersen as the new interim chief.

However, KXII reports that Petersen has had a few issues with the law in the past.

In 2006, Petersen was let go by the Hugo Police Department because it was in the “best interest of the city.”

Five years later, Petersen was arrested for embezzlement but the case was later dismissed.

In 2016, he was fired from the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of using a county vehicle for personal use.

In the days before he was fired, Petersen claimed that he was responding to a ‘creepy clown’ call in his personal vehicle when an Antlers police officer tried to pull him over.

A police cruiser was damaged during the chase, and Petersen was found to be at fault.

“When we find out something like that, it makes you feel really bad because Colbert’s a great little place, and you want them to get the best,” Connie Hestily said.

Petersen told KXII that all of the incidents were misunderstandings.