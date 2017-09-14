Autopsy results released for woman found dead in bathroom of Oklahoma Walmart

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. – We’re learning more after a woman’s body was discovered in the bathroom of an Oklahoma Walmart earlier this year.

In June, investigators say an employee at the Walmart in Sand Springs tried to get into the family bathroom, but it was locked.

At that point, the employee placed an out-of-order sign on the door.

Several days later, employees checked again and discovered the body of 29-year-old Katherine Caraway.

At the time, investigators thought that she may have died from a health condition.

Now, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office has released the findings from Caraway’s autopsy.

According to the report obtained by KJRH, Caraway died of “cardiac arrhythmia due to difluoroethane toxicity.”

Difluoroethane is often used in aerosol cans.

The report also states that air duster cans were found in Caraway’s vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.