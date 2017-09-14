Blanchard police searching for two missing teens who disappeared earlier this month

BLANCHARD, Okla. – Blanchard police are searching for two missing teenagers who disappeared earlier this month.

Police say Paula Beller, 14, and her boyfriend, Jadon Gallaway, 17, were last seen on Wednesday, September. 6th.

At this time, police believe the two teens ran away together.

They were last seen around 10th and Paulk in Blanchard.

Beller’s family has reached out to the media, hoping someone will be able to help find their daughter.

Beller is described as 5’4″, 115 lbs. female who was last seen wearing a blue Thunder hoodie with black leggings.

Gallaway is described as 6’3″, 260 lbs. male who was last seen wearing a red shirt, black Lions football shorts and a gray backpack.

If you see Beller or Gallaway, please call the Blanchard Police Department at (405)485-9391.