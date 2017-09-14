Body discovered inside burning bookstore in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in a burning business on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters were called to a fire at a bookstore near N.W. 30th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.

As crews battled the blaze, they asked drivers to avoid N. Pennsylvania Ave., between N.W. 29th and N.W. 31st St.

TAC 1:Bookstore fire NW 30 / Penn. Avoid N Penn between 29th and 31st. pic.twitter.com/F37hhJnhe7 — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) September 14, 2017

Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and keep it from spreading to other nearby structures.

TAC 1: Firefighters bringing out piles of burnt books now and working to clear smoke. pic.twitter.com/wlvguFEKfF — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) September 14, 2017

However, as they worked to clear the smoke from the building, firefighters discovered a body inside the bookstore.

At this point, fire investigators have been called to the scene.

The victim’s identity and manner of death have not been released.