Body discovered inside burning bookstore in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in a burning business on Thursday afternoon.
Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters were called to a fire at a bookstore near N.W. 30th St. and Pennsylvania Ave.
As crews battled the blaze, they asked drivers to avoid N. Pennsylvania Ave., between N.W. 29th and N.W. 31st St.
Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and keep it from spreading to other nearby structures.
However, as they worked to clear the smoke from the building, firefighters discovered a body inside the bookstore.
At this point, fire investigators have been called to the scene.
The victim’s identity and manner of death have not been released.