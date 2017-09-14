× Breaking: Rock truck catches fire after falling off bridge on H.E. Bailey Turnpike

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. – Emergency crews are responding to reports that a rock truck is on fire after falling off a bridge on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike Thursday morning.

Initial reports indicate the rock truck fell off a bridge just before 8 a.m. Thursday near the H.E. Bailey Turnpike and Norman Spur.

The H.E. Bailey Turnpike east and westbound lanes are closed at the Norman Spur, officials said.

It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time.

Multiple OHP troopers are headed to the scene.

Drivers are asked to please avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.