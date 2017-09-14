Cyclist warns others after large rocks placed on Oklahoma River Trail leaves her injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A ride down the Oklahoma River Trail took a dangerous turn for one metro woman.

Jennie Ryu was riding her bike Monday morning along the river trail with her husband.

It was around 6:30 a.m. when Ryu hit a pile of large rocks lined up across the trail.

"It never crossed my mind that someone would place and leave 50-pound rocks in a well-traveled section of trail," Ryu said in an email to News 4.

Ryu slammed into the rocks, leaving her bruised and cut up.

"Hitting the rocks sent me flying over the make-shift barrier, but I had enough frame of mind to roll and avoid catching my fall with my hands. I am grateful," she said.

Now, the couple wants to warn other cyclists to be on the lookout.