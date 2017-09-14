Driver killed after rock truck falls from bridge, catches fire

BRIDGE CREEK, Okla. – Authorities have identified a man who was killed after a rock truck fell from an Oklahoma bridge on Thursday morning.

Initial reports indicate the rock truck fell off a bridge just before 8 a.m. Thursday near the H.E. Bailey Turnpike and Norman Spur.

Officials say after crashing, the truck caught fire with the driver trapped inside the cabin.

Troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 27-year-old Freedom Kinnaman was pinned in the truck for about three to five minutes before he was rescued.

However, investigators say they do not know who freed him or how he was pulled from the truck.

Sadly, Kinnaman died at the scene from massive injuries.

At this point, investigators are still looking into what caused the accident.