Man’s body discovered after “intentionally set” fire at Oklahoma City bookstore 

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Police Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation into a man's body found inside a burned bookstore.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 30 Penn Books on the corner of N.W. 30th Street and N. Pennsylvania Avenue a little after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

"When our crews arrived, there was a significant amount of brown smoke coming from the structure," said Oklahoma City Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Walker.

He said the store was likely closed because every door was locked.

"We had to force entry to get inside the structure," Walker said.

He said the fire was about 20 feet from the front door in the main part of the store.

All of the attached businesses were evacuated, but the fire was contained to the bookstore.

Firefighters quickly put it out.

"Once we started doing our salvage and overhaul, we did a secondary search, what we normally do," Walker said. "It was at that time we found one deceased adult male."

Now, the Oklahoma City Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death. Officials say that's the policy anytime there's a fatality inside a building fire.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set.

The fire caused an estimated $25,000 damage to the structure and another $10,000 loss of contents.