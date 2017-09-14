Former OSU Head Coach Turned Down Pitt Job

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Oklahoma State head coach Pat Jones was once an assistant coach at Pittsburgh in 1978, and seven years later, Pitt made a pitch to hire Jones away from OSU.

Jones spoke with KFOR this week in preparation for the Cowboys' trip to play the Panthers this Saturday at 11:00 am.

Friday night at 10:00 pm from the Steel City, KFOR will have an in-depth conversation with Jones on the city of Pittsburgh, the program, the players he coached, and the staff members he worked with.

Plus Pat reveals the decision that may have changed the Cowboys' football fortunes.