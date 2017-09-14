Former staffer to Gov. Fallin booked into jail after being charged in photo scandal

OKLAHOMA CITY – A former member of the Oklahoma governor’s staff was taken into custody on Thursday.

Oklahoma County District Court records show that charges of offering false or fraudulent evidence, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of destruction of evidence were filed Tuesday against 29-year-old Travis Goss Brauer.

The case began when a woman accused Brauer of taking a photo or video up another woman’s skirt in May during a budget meeting.

When asked about photographing the woman who made the report, Brauer stated, “I don’t believe so” and “I don’t think I took a picture of her.”

According to the affidavit, the next day, a state trooper advised Brauer that if it wasn't true, the allegations would be cleared if Brauer allowed investigators to perform a forensic search of his cell phone.

Brauer declined, but later agreed to turn his phone over the next week.

However, troopers couldn't get a hold of him to meet the next week, and when Brauer finally showed up, he said he lost his cell phone after a day at the lake.

Instead, Brauer handed over his laptop on which he said he backed up his phone just before losing it.

But after digging into the data, an hour of activity was missing, and investigators said it was the hour spent at the budget meeting.

The affidavit also states that Brauer conducted several searches, including "how to delete images from a phone," and "how to completely wipe a phone."

Brauer resigned July 11 as Gov. Mary Fallin’s executive assistant.

On Thursday, Brauer booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on the charges of destruction of evidence and offering false evidence.