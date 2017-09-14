Gov. Fallin calls for special election to replace former senator accused in crime

OKLAHOMA CITY – Residents in one part of the state will be preparing for a special election to replace an embattled former senator.

Sen. Bryce Marlatt, (R-District 27) was named as a suspect after an Uber driver reported an assault earlier this year.

According to the police report, an officer was approached at the Oncue at N.W. 23rd and Santa Fe by the Uber driver, who told him that she was unsure what she needed to do, but had been assaulted on Monday, June 26.

She stated that “she drives for Uber and was transporting a customer when he made advances on her during transit.”

The report states the suspect “was grabbing her forcefully and kissing [victim] on the neck while she was driving.”

Earlier this month, Marlatt was charged with sexual battery in relation to the case.

On Tuesday, Marlatt turned himself in to the Oklahoma County Jail and resigned from the Oklahoma Senate.

Marlatt represented voters in Beaver, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Major, Texas, Woods and Woodward counties.

On Thursday, Gov. Mary Fallin ordered a special election to fill the vacancy.

The filing period for the special election is Oct. 2 through Oct. 4, and the special primary election is set for Dec. 12.

The special general election is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2018.