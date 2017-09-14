Jury selection continues in trial of Moore beheading suspect

NORMAN, Okla. — Jury selection continued Thursday in the trial of Alton Nolen.

Nolen stands accused of beheading a former coworker and stabbing another in September 2014. Authorities say Nolen stabbed 54-year-old Colleen Hufford multiple times and beheaded here inside the Vaughan Foods distribution center on September 25, 2014.

After attacking Hufford, Nolen allegedly stabbed 43-year-old Traci Johnson numerous times before he was shot by Mark Vaughan, the former CEO of the company and a reserve sheriff’s deputy.

Hufford died from her injuries, but Johnson survived.

In court Thursday, Nolen sat in court surrounded by two sheriff’s deputies. His eyes were shut, and his ears were covered.

A pool of potential jurors were questioned on their educational background and family history of mental illnesses. They were also asked if they would be able to stay impartial to Nolen’s behavior in court and whether they had a chance to review all three possible sentencing options should Nolen be found guilty, which includes the death penalty.