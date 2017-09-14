Kind stranger helps homeless man targeted by thieves

OKLAHOMA CITY – A kind stranger has helped an Oklahoma City man who was recently targeted by thieves.

Steven Shell is homeless and had been living out of his SUV until his vehicle and his belongings were stolen by thieves.

“I’m sleeping out on the grass now, wherever I can, and walking everywhere,” he told News 4 on Tuesday.

Police say they were able to locate the vehicle but impounded it when they couldn’t get a hold of Shell.

As it turns out, Shell’s cell phone was inside his stolen car.

Although his car was found, Shell learned that he would have to pay several hundred dollars to get it out of the impound lot.

“My car was stolen. The report was made. I gave you everything I could. Why should I be charged to pick up my car? The Oklahoma City police recovered it. I should be able to get my car back," he said. “It just doesn’t take into account for people like me that have no other alternative.”

After his story aired, KFOR received several questions about helping Shell.

One viewer, who wants to remain anonymous, tells News 4 that they were able to get Shell's car out of the impound lot with the help of the police department and the tow company.