McDonald’s donates thousands for Oklahoma City Public School uniforms

OKLAHOMA CITY – Thousands of Oklahoma City students will be heading to class in new uniforms thanks to a donation from a fast-food restaurant.

McDonald’s Owners of Central Oklahoma donated $30,000 to Oklahoma City Public Schools on Thursday.

“We are very appreciative of this partnership with McDonald’s of Central Oklahoma,” said OKCPS Superintendent Aurora Lora. “More than ninety percent of our students live at or below the poverty line and each year we enrollment more than 3,500 homeless students in our district. For these families, buying a uniform for school can be a huge financial burden.”

The donation will provide nearly 2,500 shirts and 1,800 pairs of pants to students.

District officials say that should be enough to provide a new uniform to every student who attends Parks Elementary School, North Highland Elementary School, FD Moon Academy and Edwards Elementary School.

“This is our second year to donate school uniforms to OKCPS,” said Brian LaPat, McDonald’s of Central Oklahoma Owner. “Although we donate school supplies and other programs all year-long, this is our largest donation of the year. We take great joy in supporting the communities we serve.”

Officials say Rogers Middle School, Douglass Mid-high and Star Spencer High School will receive uniform donations to stock their uniform closets, which are used by students as needed throughout the year.