Officials identify two people who were killed after car became lodged under semi-truck in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police have identified the two people who were killed after their vehicle became lodged under a semi-truck.

Wednesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to the area of N.W. 122nd and Piedmont Rd. following a serious accident.

Officials say Timothy Leatherbury, 36, was driving his Cadillac westbound on N.W. 122nd when he failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with the back half of a semi that was headed south on Piedmont Road.

Leatherbury and his passenger, 27-year-old Jeremy Morrow, died at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

 