Oklahoma couple confronts parent illegally parked in handicapped spot at school

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma couple is fuming after they say a parent parked in a disabled spot illegally.

Joseph Lincoln says he went to pick up his 7-year-old daughter from Clinton West Elementary School and noticed another parent parked in a handicapped spot.

Lincoln’s daughter, Lily, suffers from seizures and he soon noticed the other vehicle did not have a placard in the window.

“It can be very frustrating when I’m trying to teach my kids, who are both disabled in their own way, to do the right thing and I see other people not doing the right thing,” Joseph Lincoln told KJRH. “I’m like why does it have to come to this?”

He confronted the other driver and captured the argument on camera. The woman said that since she has a small child, she felt she could park in the spot.

“There’s no good enough reason for someone who does legitimately need it,” Lisa Lincoln said.

The district was notified of the incident and say they are keeping an eye out for people who park illegally.