Oklahoma radio DJ makes television debut on TODAY Show

BLANCHARD, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who is a regular on the radio has made his television debut.

You may know Owen Pickard from 93.3 JakeFM, but the radio DJ recently entered ‘TODAY’s Take’ on NBC and was selected to be a guest co-host on the TODAY show.

His sweet story about his first kiss won over the judge’s hearts and landed him as the guest co-host.

During his first appearance on the show, he took the phrase ‘take a seat’ a little too literally!

He said the chance to be on the morning show was a “dream come true.”