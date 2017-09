× OU police investigate ‘report of explosive devices’ at apartment complex

NORMAN, Okla. – The University of Oklahoma Police Department is investigating “a report of an apparent explosive devises” at an apartment complex.

According to OUPD, the Kraettli Apartments in Norman have been evacuated.

An explosives technician team has reportedly arrived on scene. A News 4 crew is also en route.

OUPD said the area is contained and has asked others to avoid it, as well.

OU Alert. Law enforcement situation at Kraettli Apartments building 405. Avoid the area. — OU Sooners (@UofOklahoma) September 14, 2017