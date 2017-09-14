Police: Fight between father, daughter leads to maiming charge

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma man is accused of knocking his daughter’s teeth out during an argument.

On Sept. 12, officers were called to a metro hospital after a woman claimed that she had been assaulted by her father.

When police arrived, they saw 21-year-old Erika Tate with bruises to her face, cheeks, under her eyes, and her front teeth were missing.

According to the arrest affidavit, Tate told officers she was living with her father and he became mad at her for not taking care of her 2-year-old daughter.

During the argument, Tate claimed that 44-year-old Lawrence Hicks put his hand on the back of her neck to escort her out of the home.

At that point, she said she began pushing him and tried to fight him off.

The affidavit states that Tate claimed that Hicks punched her in the face about three to four times with his right fist, knocking her front teeth out of her mouth.

Tate said the doctors at the emergency room told her the damage to her mouth was too severe to implant her teeth.

Hicks was arrested on complaints of maiming, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a child.

Tate was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery.