Practice heat safety precautions at opening day of Great State Fair of Oklahoma

The heat is on, Oklahoma!

Practice heat safety precautions at opening day of the Great State Fair of Oklahoma.

Highs will climb to the mid to upper 90s under sunny skies with a breezy south wind.

Lows tonight will be mild in the upper 60s under starry skies.

Tomorrow will be windy and hot with highs in the low to mid 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday, mainly northwest.

Highs will climb to the low to mid 90s with a breezy south wind.

Storm chances climb for the middle of next week.

Stay tuned for the latest!