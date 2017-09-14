Sheriff: “Terrifying” child pornography videos seized from Oklahoma man’s home

MUSTANG, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after deputies say they found disturbing images of child pornography in his possession.

The Canadian County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46-year-old Bryan Hurst on Aug. 30 on two complaints of aggravated possession of child pornography.

The investigation into Hurst began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip about Hurst uploading child pornography to a popular social media site.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office were able to obtain a search warrant for Hurst’s home.

When he was confronted about the allegations, Hurst told deputies that he wanted a lawyer before talking with them.

During the search, investigators say they discovered two devices that contained over 100 images and videos of child pornography.

“The images and videos Hurst had were terrifying. Some images were of newborn children being sexually abused. It sickens me that anyone would collect this filth to satisfy their sexual fantasies,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.