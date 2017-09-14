Subway partners with Soldier’s Wish accepting donations to help local heroes

OKLAHOMA CITY–You can help our troops and military families when you eat at Subway.

Locally-owned Subway restaurants have teamed up with Soldier’s Wish from September 18 to October 12.

If you add a dollar amount to your purchase it will go to this cause.

You can also nominate someone to receive a Soldier’s Wish.

It is the mission of Soldier’s Wish to say “Thank You” and to identify and provide for unmet needs of active duty service members, veterans of military service, and their families.

They honor all branches of service. ‘Veterans’ may be those who have served only a short time and are still on active duty, those who served a single enlistment, those who were discharged due to wounds, and those retired from active duty.