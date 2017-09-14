Vian city leaders seek injunction to keep water flowing to town despite contract dispute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIAN, Okla. - Residents in one Oklahoma community may not have any water because of a contract dispute.

Residents in Vian recently received a letter from city hall, telling them that water may be shut off to the entire town on Friday.

Vian receives their water from the Sequoyah County Water Association.

However, the association and the town of Vian have been involved in a contract dispute since February.

Officials with the association say they have been forced to raise rates to make upgrades to their system.

"We have a two million gallon a day plant and we are maxed out," Seqouyah County Water Association president Vance Mooney told KFSM.

City leaders in Vian say they signed a rate contract with the association in 2009 to keep rates the same for the next 50 years.

As a result of the contract, city leaders say they refuse to pay the increase of 90 cents per 1,000 gallons of water.

Association officials say the contract is worded to accommodate rate changes, but city leaders disagree.

City officials say they have asked a judge to issue a temporary injunction to keep the water from being shut off.