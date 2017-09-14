Washington shooter killed classmate who confronted him, wounded 3 others before being stopped by custodian

ROCKFORD, Wash. – Authorities say a shooter killed a classmate who confronted him in a hallway at a Washington state high school and wounded three others before being stopped by a custodian.

The suspect was obsessed with previous school shootings, a classmate says, and had brought notes at the beginning of the school year, saying he was going to do “something stupid” and might get killed or jailed.

On Wednesday, the shooter, described as a sophomore at Freeman High School, pulled out a gun during school and it jammed, KHQ reports.

According to the Spokesman Review, the shooter has been identified as Caleb Sharpe.

Sharpe then grabbed another gun before being confronted by a student, identified as Sam Strahan.

Strahan was shot and killed.

“I was putting my backpack away and I heard a loud pop, and I turned around. He was walking around,” Elisa Vigil, a 14-year-old freshman told The Spokesman Review. “He had his pistol. His face was completely passive. He shot someone in the head. I crouched down in the hall. I looked up and a girl screamed, ‘Help me, help me, help me.’ The hall was empty. She was shot in the back. I looked to my right, and there was a boy and he was shot in the head.”

The victims who were seriously injured Wednesday at Freeman High School in tiny Rockford, Washington, are expected to survive.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said the shooter was stopped thanks to the heroic action of a custodian.

According to KHQ, the custodian approached Sharpe and “ordered him to surrender.”

The suspect was taken into custody by the school resource officer.

Accused #FreemanHS shooter Caleb Sharpe being led by detectives to the Spokane County juvenile detention center. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/MfISlEeEh5 — Patrick Erickson KHQ (@patrickerickson) September 14, 2017

This is the second tragedy to fall on the Strahan family in recent months.

According to KHQ, an online fundraiser for Strahan and his sister was set up in June after their father passed away. The fundraiser was originally set up as a college fund; however, now the family is asking for help in their time of loss.

Sam’s aunt Ami posted on the fundraiser webpage on Wednesday.

“Still grief stricken from the loss of my younger brother earlier this year, now I learned today that my nephew Sam was killed in this shooting at his high school when he tried to intervene to stop the shooter,” Ami wrote. “Please help me raise money to help support the family during this difficult time.”