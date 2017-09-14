Why in the world is one Oklahoma High School building a house on campus?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One class at Deer Creek High School has a big idea.

A really big idea.

Energy is not in short supply when teacher Jeff McMillian is in the classroom at Deer Creek High.

Students called Service Learners pair up with special needs students in his class to learn life skills and other important lessons.

McMillan says he isn't the only teacher. says students learn a lot from each other.

He says students learn a lot from each other.

His class is leading the charge to do something amazing on campus.

The plan is to build a 'transition house' on campus.

It would be a 2,000 square foot home where special needs students get hands-on training in real-life lessons.

The sponsor of What's Right With Our Schools, McDonald's is proud to recognize this program. Christine Thompson presented the school with a donation and pointed out the inspiration, dedication, and educational efforts being made at Deer Creek High School.

Go to KFOR.com/ourschools to share a positive story about what's happening at your local school.

This segment is sponsored by McDonald's