14-year-old is aiming for Mars after winning national science competition

A teenager in Virginia is not only reaching for the stars, but also wants to visit them.

At just 14-years-old, she’s already won a national science prize with a project about rockets.

Eleanor Sigrest hopes to become a rocket scientist when she grows up, but for now she is impressing those in the field.

Last October, she won the top prize for middle schoolers at the Broadcom Masters Science and Engineering Competition.

“So rockets are powered by nozzles and flowing of different materials through them. You can have combustion, which is the fiery explosion that you’re probably used to, and you have– can have cold gas, which is where gas just flows through the nozzle,” Sigrest told TODAY. “And that’s what I experimented with. And I simply just changed the shape of that nozzle to see if I could produce the most thrust, so the highest push, for the lightest and smallest nozzle. So instead of being, like, huge, have it be nice and tiny and light so that it will be easy to put on spacecrafts.”

She says she got her idea for her project from SpaceX rockets.

Now, she hopes that one day she’ll be able to go into space and land on Mars.