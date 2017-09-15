4 the weekend: Go back in time with a ‘flashback’ celebration, 90’s prom

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Fair is in full swing this weekend!

If you don’t want to fight the crowds at the fair, there are plenty of other options for weekend events for the whole family.

Head up the Turner Turnpike and enjoy a weekend of grassroots music at the Stone River Music Festival in Chandler. Once there, you can hear from local musicians, bands and enjoy local crafts, artists and food vendors.

Celebrate America’s classic and vintage automobiles at the Guthrie Flashbacks Road Celebration Car Show. Visitors can cruise through historic Guthrie in their vintage rides or stroll through a vast array of classic cars and street rods on display. Prizes will be awarded for best in show, best interior and other categories.

Then, tease your bangs and get your best 90s look and head to the ’90s Prom at the Tower Theater.’ Dance the night away as My So Called Band provides the soundtrack for the evening and watch as one lucky couple is crowned prom king and queen.

‘Discover Oklahoma’ airs each Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on KFOR, right after the evening newscast.