Friday Night Heroes Week 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Week three of the Friday Night Heroes featured a rivalry match up, a team looking to bounce back and a cross class match up between two perennial powers.

Midwest City faced off with Del City. Entering this showdown, the Bombers had won 11 of the last 13 meetings.

Norman North looked to get back to their winning ways against a tough Edmond Santa Fe squad. The Timberwolves were upset last week by Yukon.

And two mighty powers in Davis and Heritage Hall squared off in the metro.

Dylan Buckingham has all the highlights in the video above.