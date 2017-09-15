GRAPHIC: Witness testifies about ‘horrific’ attack in Moore beheading trial

NORMAN, Okla. — Day two in the trial of a man accused of beheading a coworker nearly three years ago began Friday.

Alton Nolen stands accused of stabbing 54-year-old Colleen Hufford multiple times and beheading her inside the Vaughan Foods distribution center on September 25, 2014.

After attacking Hufford, Nolen allegedly stabbed 43-year-old Traci Johnson numerous times before he was shot by Mark Vaughan, the former CEO of the company and a reserve sheriff’s deputy.

Hufford died from her injuries, but Johnson survived.

On Friday, Nolen sat in court in a similar demeanor as he did during jury selections and opening statements. With both eyes shut and ears covered, Nolen was surrounded by deputies for the entire duration.

The first witness called to the stand was an employee of Vaughan Foods, now Fresh Creative Foods, and an eyewitness to the incident.

The employee testified that Hufford went into his office that day regarding a work order problem when Nolen allegedly came up behind her, pulling her forehead back and exposing her neck before bringing a knife across her throat. He says Nolen then pushed her body into the hallway before proceeding to cut her throat “as deeply and as violently as he could.”

He described the incident as “horrific” and “something you shouldn’t have to see.”

The cross examination, conducted by defense attorney Mitch Solomon, was relatively short. The witness was mainly questioned on the moments Nolen allegedly came at him with a knife, noting he held up a chair to create a barrier. He also told the court Nolen was distracted at some point and turned the corner.