Harvard reverses decision to name Chelsea Manning a visiting fellow amid CIA spat

BOSTON – Harvard University has reversed its decision to name Chelsea Manning a visiting fellow, one day after CIA Director Mike Pompeo scrapped a planned appearance over the designation for the soldier who was convicted of leaking classified information.

CIA Director Withdraws from Harvard Kennedy School Forum pic.twitter.com/N7YKyGy9H4 — CIA (@CIA) September 15, 2017

In a statement posted to the university’s website early Friday, Harvard Kennedy School Dean Douglas Elmendorf writes that naming Manning a visiting fellow was a mistake even though he says the title carries no special honor. He says Manning is still invited to spend a day at the school and speak to students.

Manning responded on Twitter , writing that Harvard chills “marginalized voices under (at)cia pressure.”

honored to be 1st disinvited trans woman visiting @harvard fellow 😌 they chill marginalized voices under @cia pressure 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/7ViF3GaSec — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 15, 2017

Manning’s publicist didn’t immediately respond when asked if she would still accept Harvard’s invitation to visit the school.