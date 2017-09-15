Hot, windy Friday with highs in the 90s

Today will be hot and windy with highs in the 90s under partly cloudy skies.

A few storms are possible in northwestern Oklahoma late this afternoon and evening.

Tonight will be mild with lows around 70 degrees.

Showers will move into southwestern and west-central Oklahoma by sunrise.

Tomorrow will be hot and breezy in the low 90s.

Isolated thunderstorms will develop in western Oklahoma, a few could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Pacific moisture/Norma’s remnants could result in showers and storms in Oklahoma on Tuesday and Wednesday.

There’s a better chance for storms late next week.

As the jet stream nears with a southwesterly flow, severe storms are possible.

Stay tuned!