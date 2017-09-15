Housekeeper accused of stealing $80,000 from former client’s home

OKLAHOMA CITY – A housekeeper is accused of stealing over half-a-million dollars from a former client’s home.

On Sept. 13, officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of N.W. 45th St. after learning about a burglary.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police he came home to find that his side door had been pried open and noticed that his safe was missing from his bedroom.

The victim told officers that the safe contained $80,000 cash.

The affidavit states that the victim told police that he believed 27-year-old Elizabeth Nunez was behind the burglary, adding that she had stolen from him in the past.

Authorities say Nunez was the victim’s housekeeper in the past, and he had suspected her of stealing items and cash from his home the month before the burglary.

Detectives ultimately arrested Nunez and 25-year-old Maegan Hurst.

Nunez was arrested on two complaints of second-degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and receiving and concealing stolen property.

Hurst was arrested on complaints of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor and receiving and concealing stolen property.