Investigators: Victim found under pile of books in burning building identified

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have identified a man whose body was found inside a burning bookstore earlier this week.

Firefighters responded to a fire at 30 Penn Books on the corner of N.W. 30th St. and N. Pennsylvania Ave. a little after 4 p.m. on Thursday.

“When our crews arrived, there was a significant amount of brown smoke coming from the structure,” said Oklahoma City Fire Department Battalion Chief Mike Walker.

He said the store was likely closed because every door was locked.

“We had to force entry to get inside the structure,” Walker said.

He said the fire was about 20 feet from the front door in the main part of the store.

“Once we started doing our salvage and overhaul, we did a secondary search, what we normally do,” Walker said. “It was at that time we found one deceased adult male.”

The victim’s body was found under a pile of books, and Oklahoma City investigators say they believe the man’s body suffered trauma before the fire was set.

While homicide investigators are looking into the death, arson officials say the fire was intentionally set.

On Friday afternoon, officials identified the victim as 66-year-old Kelly Anthony Hays.

Hays was the owner of 30 Penn Books.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.