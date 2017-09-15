× Man who was shot in his front yard earlier this month dies from injuries

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who was shot in his front yard earlier this month has died from his injuries.

Around 7 p.m. on Sept. 6th, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 8500 block of S. Youngs Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found 34-year-old Erik Mueller suffering from a gunshot wound in the front yard.

Mueller was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

After interviewing witnesses, police identified the suspect in the shooting as 38-year-old Paul Sanchez.

Sanchez was arrested for shooting with intent to kill and use of a vehicle to discharge a firearm.

On Sept. 14th, Mueller died from his injuries.

Sanchez’s shooting with intent to kill charge has since been modified to a first-degree murder charge.