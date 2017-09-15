Many receiving child support will see a new fee withheld from their child support payments

OKLAHOMA – The Oklahoma Department of Human Services recently announced that many child support recipients will see a new fee withheld from their child support payments.

Beginning October 1st, Child Support Services, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, will charge 3 percent, up to $10 per month, on child support collections.

This fee is in addition to any fees recipients already pay.

Officials with DHS say the new fee is expected to generate about $1 million this year and is one of several measures taken by DHS to balance its FY 2018 budget.

According to a press release from DHS, custodial persons currently receiving Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or SoonerCare (Medicaid) will be excluded from the fee.

For more information about Child Support Services, call 1-800-522-2922, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.okdhs.org and select “Child Support”.