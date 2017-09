LAWTON, Okla. – Crews with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation were busy fixing a mistake on a highway sign early Friday morning.

Some drivers along southbound I-35 near Wilshire Blvd. in Oklahoma City may have noticed something a little different on their drive to work.

Instead of telling drivers to take westbound I-44 to get to Lawton, the sign read ‘Lawtou.’

ODOT crews immediately responded to the interstate and were able to quickly remedy the mistake.