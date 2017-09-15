Oklahoma woman accused in worst case of child neglect one DHS specialist has ever seen

ENID, Okla. – One Oklahoma woman is accused in what one DHS specialist described as the worst case of child neglect she has ever seen.

On September 1st, an Enid police officer was called to assist Department of Human Services in removing five children from a home.

Court documents obtained by the Enid News and Eagle say a DHS specialist received an anonymous tip that the children in the home were dirty and the house was dirty and unkempt.

After the specialist looked at the home, she determined the home was not suitable for children.

In the affidavit, the officer describes the horrid conditions of the home.

“As I got out of my patrol vehicle and approached the residence I could immediately smell the odor coming from the residence,” the officer wrote in the affidavit.

The DHS specialist reportedly told the officer before he went into the home that “the conditions inside were worse that she has ever seen.”

As soon as the officer entered the home, he noted he was met with “a swarm” of flies and cockroaches.

The officer said the children were sitting on the floors and furniture while flies and cockroaches crawled on them.

According to the Enid News and Eagle, the officer described the house as being filled with trash, clothes, old foot and other items.

He noted there was “little to no space” on the floors to walk.

In one of the rooms, the officer said he found a bucket filled with feces and urine.

He added that the toilet water was brown and it appeared that it was not being used.

The children’s mother, Cynthia Morgan, 43, told police that she had been trying to stay on top of the house better, but said she doesn’t have the time to keep the house up since she got a job.

Morgan has since been charged with child neglect for failing to provide the children with “adequate nurturance, food, clothing, shelter, sanitation or hygiene.”

Read more at the Enid News and Eagle.