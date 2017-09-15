Police are investigating after a man robbed cell phone store in S.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating after a man robbed a cell phone store on the city’s south side.

It happened at the Metro PCS near SW 44th and Blackwelder.

An employee says a man armed with a gun and wearing a mask came into the store and tried to open the cash register.

He the made off with several items in the store.

A short time later, police say the same person tried to rob another cell phone store nearby, but couldn’t get inside because the door was locked.

This is a developing story and we will have more updates as they become available.