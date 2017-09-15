Police discover 13 cloned credit cards in man’s possession during arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a man was using several cloned credit cards at stores across the metro before he was taken into custody.

On Aug. 31, a man called the Oklahoma City Police Department to report that his credit card had been used without his permission at several Walmarts across the metro.

The victim told police that he still had his credit card in his possession, but several charges were not from him.

Authorities checked surveillance cameras at the stores, and spotted a suspect, identified as 39-year-old Roberto Perez Fabelo.

According to the arrest affidavit, Fabelo was seen going to a self checkout and attempted to pay for items with several different credit cards that were declined.

While Fabelo was being arrested, officers discovered 13 cloned credit cards and several gift cards in his possession.