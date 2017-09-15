Police: Suspect named ‘Weed’ arrested with more than 10 pounds of marijuana in vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities arrested three people for possession of marijuana following a traffic stop in northwest Oklahoma City.

On Sept. 12, officers stopped a vehicle in the 7300 block of N. May Ave. and took three people into custody.

Officers say during the investigation, they discovered over 10 pounds of marijuana and a rifle inside the vehicle.

Investigators arrested 25-year-old Jason Weed, 18-year-old Vanessa Yahola and 19-year-old Brandon Williams on complaints of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.