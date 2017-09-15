‘Tecumseh Frontier Days’ to honor fallen Oklahoma police officer

TECUMSEH, Okla. – A celebration of an Oklahoma town’s history will also serve as a tribute to a fallen officer.

In March, Tecumseh Police Officer Justin Terney was shot several times following a foot pursuit with 36-year-old Byron Shepard.

Sadly, Terney died from his injuries the next morning.

Pottawatomie County District Attorney Richard Smothermon described Terney as one of the most liked officers on the force, despite only being a rookie.

Terney was just 22-years-old and was in his first year with the Tecumseh Police Department.

Those who knew him say he wanted to become a K9 officer and was also a volunteer firefighter.

On Saturday, Tecumseh will host its annual ‘Frontier Days’ festival, which celebrates the settlement of the town of Tecumseh.

This year, the town decided to honor Officer Terney with the theme of “Peace Keepers and Heroes.”

During the parade, Terney will be honored as the ‘silent grand marshal.’

The 16th car will be driven by one of Terney’s fellow officers while his mother and his German Shepherd, Onyx, ride along in the car.

Onyx is currently training to be certified as a K9 officer.